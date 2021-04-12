UK Providing An Initial £200,000 Emergency Assistance To St. Vincent

(PR) – The UK is providing emergency assistance in response to volcanic eruptions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which saw more than 15,000 people evacuated.

The rapid crisis funds will help provide lifesaving humanitarian supplies like shelter, sanitation kits and protective equipment. Urgently needed technical experts will support relief efforts on the ground, support emergency telecommunications, and restore critical lifeline facilities, like transport links

The UK has provided an initial £200,000, via the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to support the regional response, through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

The UK will continue to work with the CDEMA and other agencies to assess the need for further support.

On 8 April Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves ordered an immediate evacuation of people living in the most at-risk areas on St Vincent island.

There are no plans for further evacuations. British Nationals in the area should follow the advice of local authorities.

Travel to and from Barbados has also been affected, due to the resultant ash cloud. Barbados Grantley Adams International Airport is currently closed, and people should check with the status of flight with their airline.