St Vincent Gov’t Offers Duty-Free Concessions On Relief Supplies

Please be advised that, until further notice, Cabinet has granted approval for a 100 percent waiver of import duty, VAT, Excise Duties, Customs Service charge and the Bottle Levy on all relief supplies imported into the state from friendly governments, international organisations, charitable bodies, other entities and individuals, and consigned to the following:

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO)

The SVG Red Cross

Rotary Clubs

Lions Clubs

Chamber of Industry and Commerce

Or any other established religious, charitable and civic organisations

In addition, in view of the acute shortage of potable water in the country, Cabinet also granted approval for a 100 percent waiver of all import taxes (import duty, VAT, Excise Duties, Customs Service Charge and the Bottle Levy) on all water imported into the state.

Cabinet has also granted approval for a 100 percent waiver of VAT, Import and other related duties on all barrels with effect from April 12, 2021 to June 30, 2021.