You Are Here Home Weather Moderate Showers Along With Thunder And lightning Forecasted For SVG

Moderate Showers Along With Thunder And lightning Forecasted For SVG

Admin - April 12, 2021 at 6:40

(MET OFFICE) – Forecast Period: 6:00 am Monday, 11th April 2021 to 12:00 Noon Monday, 12th April 2021

Synopsis: La Soufrière Volcanic activity is dominating the weather pattern across SVG

Forecast: Obscured sky with a chance of ash showers intermingling with light to moderate showers. Thunder and lightning are also forecast across the islands.

Weather Warning: Residents and motorists should take action to protect life and property as a result of rain-soaked ash and extremely poor visibility in volcanic ash.

Winds: Easterly at 20 –30 km/h (12 – 19 mph)

Sea Conditions: Slight to moderate in open water; northerly swells (1.0 – 2.0 m)

Marine Warning: Small craft operators and other users of the sea should not venture along the coast in the red zone due to extremely poor visibility in volcanic ash.

Related Posts

Update From St Vincent Met Services

Rainy Easter Weekend Forecast

Wake Cloud, Weak lower-level trough To Bring Rain To SVG

Australia floods: Thousands to be evacuated as downpours worsen

Hurricane season 2021: No more Greek storm names

A Shearline Will Affect SVG Wednesday Into Thursday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.