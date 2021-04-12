Moderate Showers Along With Thunder And lightning Forecasted For SVG

(MET OFFICE) – Forecast Period: 6:00 am Monday, 11th April 2021 to 12:00 Noon Monday, 12th April 2021

Synopsis: La Soufrière Volcanic activity is dominating the weather pattern across SVG

Forecast: Obscured sky with a chance of ash showers intermingling with light to moderate showers. Thunder and lightning are also forecast across the islands.

Weather Warning: Residents and motorists should take action to protect life and property as a result of rain-soaked ash and extremely poor visibility in volcanic ash.

Winds: Easterly at 20 –30 km/h (12 – 19 mph)

Sea Conditions: Slight to moderate in open water; northerly swells (1.0 – 2.0 m)

Marine Warning: Small craft operators and other users of the sea should not venture along the coast in the red zone due to extremely poor visibility in volcanic ash.