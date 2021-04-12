Large explosive eruption at La Soufriere, dome collapse, pyroclastic flow Occurring

(By Ernesto Cooke) – A large explosive eruption has occurred at the La Soufriere volcano. The eruption was seen on the Martinique radar at approximately 415am.

According to NEMO the islands disaster agency dome collapse and pyroclastic flow along the valleys on the eastern and western coast have occurred.

NEMO on its Twitter page said, “Pyroclastic flows at La Soufriere possible destruction and devastation of communities close to the volcano”.

The islands disaster agency reported that the current activity pattern similar to that of the 1902 eruption was likely to cause more damage and destruction.