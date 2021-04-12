You Are Here Home National Large explosive eruption at La Soufriere, dome collapse, pyroclastic flow Occurring

Large explosive eruption at La Soufriere, dome collapse, pyroclastic flow Occurring

Admin - April 12, 2021 at 4:59

(By Ernesto Cooke) – A large explosive eruption has occurred at the La Soufriere volcano. The eruption was seen on the Martinique radar at approximately 415am.

According to NEMO the islands disaster agency dome collapse and pyroclastic flow along the valleys on the eastern and western coast have occurred.

NEMO on its Twitter page said, “Pyroclastic flows at La Soufriere possible destruction and devastation of communities close to the volcano”.

The islands disaster agency reported that the current activity pattern similar to that of the 1902 eruption was likely to cause more damage and destruction.

Related Posts

Satellite Image Shows New Large Vent At La Soufriere Volcano

Large quantity of bottle water from Grenada expected in SVG today

St Vincent Plunged Into Darkness, Volcano Rumbles, Loud Explosions, Heavy Ash

Scientist Says La Soufriere Is Reproducing The 1902 Eruption, Destruction Ahead

Water Rationing On St Vincent As La Soufriere Explosive Eruptions Continue

Coast Guard Brings In Owia Residents Who Previously Declined Evacuation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.