50 T&T Defence Force Soldiers Will Sail To St Vincent Today

Members of the T&T Defence Force will sail to St Vincent today on the Galleons Passage vessel to carry supplies and assist the eruption-ravaged island– and the vessel will also bring home T&T nationals who are in St Vincent.

This was confirmed by National Security Minister Stuart Young on Sunday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne also received a letter yesterday from Finance Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Camillo Gonsalves giving a status report of the situation and what they needed following last Friday’s explosive eruption of the Soufriere volcano.

Young stated, “We will be deploying 50 officers of the T&T Defence Force to St Vincent and the Grenadines tomorrow. This contingent comprises of personnel from Engineers, Infantry/Provost, Medical and Logistics. They will be stationed in St Vincent and the Grenadines for two weeks in the first instance.”

“The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), and the Ministry of National Security, has been coordinating efforts to collect supplies.

These will be sent to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the first instance, supplies comprise of water, food essentials, toiletries, hygiene materials, simple medical supplies and other items requested, for example, water tanks and buckets.”

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has been mobilising bottled water apart from what’s being sent over.

