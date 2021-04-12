14 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As La Soufriere Eruption Continues

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded fourteen (14) new positive cases from thirty-four (34) samples received and tested on April 11th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 41.2%. All of these cases are contacts of known COVID-19 positive cases.

No new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period. The number of total recoveries remains at sixteen hundred and sixty-five (1665). One hundred and thirty-one (131) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and six (1806) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.