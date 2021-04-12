You Are Here Home News 14 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As La Soufriere Eruption Continues

14 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As La Soufriere Eruption Continues

Admin - April 12, 2021 at 7:31

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded fourteen (14) new positive cases from thirty-four (34) samples received and tested on April 11th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 41.2%. All of these cases are contacts of known COVID-19 positive cases.

No new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period. The number of total recoveries remains at sixteen hundred and sixty-five (1665). One hundred and thirty-one (131) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and six (1806) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Related Posts

Public Officers And State Employees Are Required To Work On Monday

UWI – Ash thickness/grain size increased from Kingstown northwards

No Mandatory Evacuation For Park Hill, South Rivers And Colonarie At This Time

Police Urge Persons To Desist From Making Prank Calls To Headquarters

Humanitarian Aid From Barbados Arrives In St Vincent

Statement From The Honourable Chief Justice On La Soufriere Eruption

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.