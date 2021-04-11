You Are Here Home News UWI – Ash thickness/grain size increased from Kingstown northwards

UWI – Ash thickness/grain size increased from Kingstown northwards

Admin - April 11, 2021 at 6:35

La Soufriere Eruption Scientific Update

Following the gradual decline of near-continuous seismic tremor at La Soufrière, St Vincent, the seismic network started to record banded tremor from about 3:30 am onwards on 10 April.

Banded tremor is a seismic signal which indicates that fluid (magma and gas) are approaching the surface

Each tremor episode lasted 20 to 30 minutes, with gaps between them of one to three hours. The episodes appeared to coincide with periods of enhanced venting or explosive activity.

The background level of seismic tremor between the episodes continued to decline.

Ash thickness from the past 24 hours of eruptive activity varied from <1mm in Colonaire (~12.5 km from the volcano) to 10-15mm in Rabacca (~7.4 k from the volcano).

Ash thickness and grain size generally increased from Kingstown northwards to the volcano. Ashfall was reported in parts of Barbados and Saint Lucia.

The volcano has entered an explosive eruptive phase that may continue over the next few days and weeks. Explosions are expected to be of similar or larger magnitude.

 

Related Posts

No Mandatory Evacuation For Park Hill, South Rivers And Colonarie At This Time

Police Urge Persons To Desist From Making Prank Calls To Headquarters

Humanitarian Aid From Barbados Arrives In St Vincent

Statement From The Honourable Chief Justice On La Soufriere Eruption

La Soufriere Eruption: Evacuation Of Foreign Nationals From St Vincent

GoFundMe Launched To Help Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.