St Vincent Plunged Into Darkness, Volcano Rumbles, Loud Explosions, Heavy Ash

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines plunged into darkness at 1 am on Sunday 11th April , as massive eruptions take place at La Soufriere volcano.

There have been reported power outages across the main island of St Vincent as heavy rumblings of the volcano can be heard in the capital located in the south of the island.

As the terrifying blackness of the early morning hours, drags on dogs could be heard howling while residents are reporting heavy ashfall.

Residents in the North of the island closer to the Red Zone says the loud rumblings is deafening. Rain was also reported to be falling across different communities on the island.

UWI Seismic Unit stated in an update on Saturday night that explosive eruptions and heavy ashfall were expected overnight.

Video Footage By Dan Roy

Will Update Later