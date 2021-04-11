Public Officers And State Employees Are Required To Work On Monday

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands in solidarity with all citizens, residents and visitors during this difficult period. The explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano has created difficulties for all, particularly those who have been displaced.

In the circumstances, it is necessary to ensure the continuity of critical services, as far as possible, in the public and private sectors.

To this end, please be advised that public officers and other employees of the State are required to report to work from tomorrow, Monday 12th April, 2021. Persons who are unable to report to their usual places of work are requested to contact their respective managers and supervisors. These include the following:

Workers who have been displaced/evacuated as a result of the ongoing explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano;

Individuals who have been assigned to assist at emergency shelters or at the headquarters of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), and

Persons who experience difficulties getting to and from their workplaces.

The public is asked to note that all essential services are fully-operational, including the sea ports.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is also requesting that private enterprises which provide essential goods and services to the public continue their operations to the extent possible in the circumstances.

These include, but are not limited to, gas stations, shops, supermarkets, wholesale distributors, manufacturers of essential products, financial institutions, and money transfer agencies.

On behalf of the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, I wish to thank our citizens at home and in the Diaspora, as well as our brothers and sisters in the region and beyond, for your great outpouring of love and support.

We thank you sincerely for your hard work, sacrifice and encouragement. With the help of Almighty God, we will get safely through this challenging period.