No unauthorized filming or taking of photos at emergency shelters

Admin - April 11, 2021 at 14:16

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) wishes to inform the public that in an effort to protect the rights, privacy and dignity of persons living in the emergency shelters, unauthorized filming, video recording or taking of photos of persons will not be permitted in the emergency shelters.

We are operating in a COVID-19 environment and in an effort to protect the persons living in the emergency shelters, all visitors to the emergency shelters must check with the security officers and await instructions.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is appealing to the public to kindly cooperate as we work together to make the persons who have been evacuated comfortable and safe.

