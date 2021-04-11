NEMO: Explosions and ashfall over the next few days, 3718 In Shelter

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #58 APRIL 11, 2021 9:00 P.M

Seismic activity at La Soufrière Volcano continued the pattern that began yesterday. The seismic network recorded short episodes of high-amplitude seismic tremor, each lasting around 20 minutes, with gaps between them from one to six hours.

The episodes appeared to coincide with periods of enhanced venting or explosive activity. The background level of seismic tremors between the episodes has been increasing slowly from about 10:30 am.

Steaming in the upper parts of the Rabacca valley was observed at about midday. Investigation of the cause of this phenomenon is currently being investigated.

The volcano continues to erupt explosively with the production of copious amounts of ash. Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days.

Alert level is RED.

Eighty-four shelters with more than 3718 occupants are now fully operational. This does not include those who have sought shelter with family and friends.

Evacuation of persons who had previously remained behind in their communities continued.

The National Emergency Operations Center continues to be fully functional operating on a twenty-four hour, around the clock basis.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates as they continue to monitor the Volcano.