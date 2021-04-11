You Are Here Home La Soufrière Updates Massive power outages strike St Vincent after more volcanic activity

Massive power outages strike St Vincent after more volcanic activity

Admin - April 11, 2021 at 12:22

Massive power outages strike St Vincent as officials record more volcanic activity

There has been another “explosive event” at a volcano on the Caribbean island of St Vincent, with power outages and water supplies cut off.

The La Soufrière volcano first erupted on Friday, blanketing the island in a layer of ash and forcing some 16,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Residents in Barbados, nearly 200km (about 124 miles) to the east, have also been urged to stay indoors.

Scientists warn that eruptions could continue for days – or even weeks.

On Sunday, St Vincent’s emergency management organisation Nemo tweeted: “Massive power outage following another explosive event at La Soufriere Volcano. Lightning, thunder and rumblings. Majority of the country out of power and covered in ash.”

