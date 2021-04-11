Large quantity of bottle water from Grenada expected in SVG today

A large quantity of water is due to leave Grenada this afternoon on the Bequia Express ETA for shipment to Mainland St. Vincent.

The boat is due at the Caricom port on the St. George’s Pier at about 3.00 p.m. to drop off passengers from Canouan who are then due to fly out of the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) on a charter flight.

The water is being organised by the Rotary Club of Grenada with the assistance of Glenelg.

The Bequia Express has agreed to ship back the water free of cost to St. Vincent.

An informed source said that the water from Grenada will be sent directly to the Rotary Club in St. Vincent for distribution to the people.

He stated that Rotarians in Grenada will purchase some of the water from Glenelg and that the local bottling company will donate some of the water on its own for shipment to St. Vincent.

The Dr. Ralph Gonsalves-led government in St. Vincent has made an urgent appeal for water among other needed items for his volcano stricken island.

THE NEW TODAY