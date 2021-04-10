Venezuela sends humanitarian aid and risk experts to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the face of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano

(NEWS784) – On Saturday 10th April, at 11:30 a.m., the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela sent the Bolivarian Navy ship “AB Goajira (T-63)” with humanitarian aids and risk experts to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the face of the danger of La Soufrière Volcano eruption, which erupted explosively on Friday, April 9 in the morning hours.

The Sectoral Vice-President for Citizen Security and Peace and Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Carmen Meléndez accompanied Simón Bolívar International Task Force, in which they addressed 68 women and men who have the historic mission of delivering the inputs and aid sent by the Venezuelan government to the Vincentian people.

On the ship “AB Goajira (T-63)” which will sail for fifty hours until reaching St. Vincent and the Grenadines; brings on board a total of fifteen (15) civil protection team experts who are trained in search and rescue work, in a pre-hospital emergency, risk assessment, logistics organization and communications technicians.

Among the aid sent, are supplies such as drinking water, canned food, sheets, blankets, mattresses, and hammocks, among others. In addition to two multipurpose Civil Protection vehicles with communications equipment, with the aim of providing ground support during the emergency period.

It is important to highlight that on April 9, 2021, monitoring scientists belonging to the Center for Seismic Research (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) of the Belmont Observatory confirmed the first explosive eruption at the La Soufrière Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines at 8.41 am; the Bolivarian Government immediately confirmed its support and solidarity for the people of St. Vincent.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Bolivarian government, Jorge Arreaza reported by Twitter: “To cooperate in the evacuation and pre-trial relocation of citizens in San Vincent and the Grenadines. ALBA-TCP member countries are on alert to coordinate the necessary support.”

The Government and people of Venezuela stand firm with the Government and the Vincentian people in the face of this historical situation, reaffirming their bonds of friendship, solidarity and reciprocity at all times.