Police Urge Persons To Desist From Making Prank Calls To Headquarters

The Telecommunications Centre of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) have been receiving prank calls about fires and other unfounded occurrences about the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in different communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The RSVGPF strongly urged persons to desist from making these calls. You can be prosecuted!

We are in the middle of a serious evacuation and security exercise, to safeguard and rescue persons who are affected by the eruption.

These irresponsible calls divert much-needed resources and personnel from the evacuation exercise. Please be responsible and stop making these prank calls.