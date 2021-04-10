No Mandatory Evacuation For Park Hill, South Rivers And Colonarie At This Time

The National Emergency Management Organisation- NEMO, is advising residents of Park Hill, South Rivers, Colonarie and surrounding areas that mandatory evacuation is not being considered at this time.

However, persons in these locations who are desirous of being evacuated will be accommodated and NEMO will send transportation to these areas to facilitate those who wish to do so.

If you have evacuated and are not in a NEMO/Government evacuation center, please register with the SVG Red Cross Society by contacting them at 570-6958 or NEMO at 456-2975 or 458 6366.