You Are Here Home News No Mandatory Evacuation For Park Hill, South Rivers And Colonarie At This Time

No Mandatory Evacuation For Park Hill, South Rivers And Colonarie At This Time

Admin - April 10, 2021 at 19:23

The National Emergency Management Organisation- NEMO, is advising residents of Park Hill, South Rivers, Colonarie and surrounding areas that mandatory evacuation is not being considered at this time.

However, persons in these locations who are desirous of being evacuated will be accommodated and NEMO will send transportation to these areas to facilitate those who wish to do so.

If you have evacuated and are not in a NEMO/Government evacuation center, please register with the SVG Red Cross Society by contacting them at 570-6958 or NEMO at 456-2975 or 458 6366.

 

 

Related Posts

Police Urge Persons To Desist From Making Prank Calls To Headquarters

Humanitarian Aid From Barbados Arrives In St Vincent

Statement From The Honourable Chief Justice On La Soufriere Eruption

La Soufriere Eruption: Evacuation Of Foreign Nationals From St Vincent

GoFundMe Launched To Help Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

CENTRAL WATER & SEWERAGE AUTHORITY Advisory & Update

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.