Coast Guard Brings In Owia Residents Who Previously Declined Evacuation

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard evacuated several residents from the Northern community of Owia on Saturday.

NEMO the National Emergency Management Organisation said the Owia residents had previously declined to evacuate.

The government had ordered a mandatory evacuation of persons living in the Red Zone in which Owia falls.

On Saturday La Soufriere continued explosive eruptions with heavier ashfall reported across the country, 2-6 inches of ash is reported at Rabacca.

On Saturday 10th April, Geologist Richard Robertson said overnight, the tremors have generated energetic venting and continuous ash.

Ash plume with a bigger pulse having an explosive component was also observed and Vincentians could expect more ashfall today.

In a Facebook post, St Vincent’s Health Ministry said exposure to volcanic ash could irritate the eyes and the respiratory system.

The Ministry further stated that When you breathe in air contaminated with ash, the particles can irritate the airways, causing them to contract more frequently.