2021 La Soufriere Eruption Would More Than Likely Be Much Bigger Than 79

On Saturday 10th April, Geologist Richard Robertson said overnight, the tremors have generated energetic venting and continuous ash.

Ash plume with a bigger pulse having an explosive component was also observed and Vincentians could expect more ashfall today.

He said that the current satellite image shows that the new dome which was created from the effusive eruptions of 2020/2021 is almost gone.

Robertson said that so far data shows that the 2021 eruption would more than likely be much bigger than the 1979 eruption.

This story is developing.