LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #53 APRIL 09, 2021 9:00 A.M

Scientists at the Belmont Observatory confirmed that there was an explosive eruption at the La Soufriere Volcano at 8.40 this morning.

Ash plumes of up to 8 km were observed.

Ashfall has been recorded at the Argyle International Airport

All persons in the red volcano hazard zone are asked to evacuate immediately.