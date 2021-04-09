Prince Philip Dies In Windsor Castle Aged 99

London: Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of more than seven decades and a towering figure in British public life, has died. He was 99.
The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle, a little over three weeks after he was discharged from a London hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.
The cause of his death has not been disclosed.
A former naval officer renowned for his sometimes brusque manner and humour, the duke married into the royal family in 1947, five years before the Queen ascended to the throne. He was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch.
“His Royal Highness passes away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The royal family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.“
The statement said “further announcements” will be made in “due course”.
The royal family was preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday on June 10.
He is survived by the Queen and their children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. He had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Philip was admitted to hospital on February 17 after becoming unwell at Windsor Castle, where he and the Queen have been shielding during the coronavirus pandemic.
Palace officials said at the time that the duke was able to walk into the hospital and was admitted out of an abundance of caution.
He was discharged on March 16 after a four-week stay which included a heart procedure and treatment for an unnamed infection, which was not related to coronavirus.
He was taken to a waiting car in a wheelchair and returned to Windsor Castle, the royal residence west of London, waving to those outside as he arrived.
