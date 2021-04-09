Police deployed throughout St Vincent to safeguard life and property

The national volcano alert level has been raised to “Red” and an evacuation order has been issued for all persons living in the Red Zones to leave immediately. This notice is issued due to explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

In light of this development, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and the SVG Coast Guard Service have assumed the responsibility of evacuating persons from the “Red Zones” to designated shelters. Persons living in the “Red Zones” are strongly advised to pack a quantity of personal items, secure your homes and animals; and be ready to be evacuated immediately.

This is a message from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in conjunction with NEMO and this station.

(2)

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has deployed Police Officers at strategic locations throughout the country to safeguard life and property, and to ensure the free flow of traffic on the nation’s roads.

In addition, the RSVGPF has also set up security check points in the vicinity of the bridge in Walliabou (Central Leeward) and at Mt. Young (in the vicinity of the Rubis Gas Station (North Windward). These check points will ensure that no unauthorized persons or vehicles enter the Red Zones.

This is a message from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in conjunction with NEMO and this station.

(3)

Explosive eruptions are taking place at the La Soufriere Volcano and an evacuation order has been issued for the mandatory evacuation of persons living in the Red Zones. In light of this, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) strongly advised persons to desist from going to the La Soufriere volcano and its environs. This practice is very dangerous and can have life threatening consequences.

In addition, persons who do not reside in the “Red Zones” are advised not to visit these areas. This can complicate the transportation of affected persons from the Disaster Zones.

This is a message from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in conjunction with NEMO and this station.

(4)

Consequent upon the issuance of an evacuation order for residents living in the Red Zones, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is urging all motorists to pull to the “left side” of the roads and “give way” to all emergency and other vehicles involved in transporting persons out of the danger zones – so as to maintain a free flow of traffic at all times.

All vehicles taking part in any evacuation exercise would carry a special sticker for easy identification.

Moreover, all motorists who are part of the transportation team are advised to operate only on routes that you are designated to travel.

This is a message from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in conjunction with NEMO and this station.

(5)

As a result of the evacuation order issued for residents in the Red Zones, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) along with other security agencies will coordinate security at all designated shelters to ensure that evacuees are in a safe and secure environment during and after the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

The RSVGPF will also secure the properties and livestock that are left behind by the evacuees from break -ins and thefts.

This is a message from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in conjunction with NEMO and this station.