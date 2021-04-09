NEMO: 2000 Vincentians In Evacuation Shelters, Heavy Ashfall In SVG

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #55 APRIL 09, 2021 10:00 P.M

Seismic activity at La Soufrière Volcano changed today with the start of explosive eruptive activity.

The volcano has entered an explosive eruptive phase that may continue over the next few days and weeks. Explosions are expected to be of similar or larger magnitude.

The alert level is RED.

Evacuation of residents from the Red and Orange Zones to the safe zones continued today.

Seventy-six shelters with more than 2000 occupants are now fully operational.

The National Emergency Operations Center continues to be fully functional operating on a twenty-four hour, around the clock basis.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates as it continues to monitor the Volcano