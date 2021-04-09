You Are Here Home National NEMO: 2000 Vincentians In Evacuation Shelters, Heavy Ashfall In SVG

NEMO: 2000 Vincentians In Evacuation Shelters, Heavy Ashfall In SVG

Admin - April 9, 2021 at 23:00

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #55 APRIL 09, 2021 10:00 P.M

Seismic activity at La Soufrière Volcano changed today with the start of explosive eruptive activity.

The volcano has entered an explosive eruptive phase that may continue over the next few days and weeks. Explosions are expected to be of similar or larger magnitude.

The alert level is RED.

Evacuation of residents from the Red and Orange Zones to the safe zones continued today.

Seventy-six shelters with more than 2000 occupants are now fully operational.

The National Emergency Operations Center continues to be fully functional operating on a twenty-four hour, around the clock basis.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates as it continues to monitor the Volcano

 

Related Posts

Volcano Erupts On The Caribbean Island Of St Vincent

La Soufriere Second Explosion Rocks St Vincent, Ash Plume Seen In Capital

Ash And Hot Gravel Falling In Different Areas Of St Vincent +Video

Eruptions At La Soufriere At Could Continue For Days Or Weeks Says Scientist

Police deployed throughout St Vincent to safeguard life and property

Scientists confirms Explosive Eruption At The La Soufriere Volcano St Vincent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.