News784 was informed of a shooting in the Glen community sometime after 9 pm. The shooting has left one man dead.

According to information, the victim received multiple shots from unknown gunmen.

This is the second shooting in the community in a matter of days as the police are still investigating the shooting death of Keon Scott, a 45-year-old labourer of Glen that occurred on 03.04.2021 about 3:50 pm at Glen.

We will update in a later post.