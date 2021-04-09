La Soufriere Volcano Erupts On The Caribbean Island Of St Vincent

(By Ernesto Cooke) – After six months of effusive eruptions at St Vincent’s La Soufriere, the volcano moved into an explosive state on April 9th 2021. On Thursday 8th April government issued an evacuation notice for persons living in the Red Zone.

NEMO in a Twitter post said La Soufriere has moved into an explosive state. Plumes up to eight kilometres. Ash fall expected within five minutes.

The seismic network also recorded five long-period earthquakes during the second and fourth bands of tremor. Long-period earthquakes are also usually associated with the movement of magma.

A tremor is a continuous seismic signal that is usually associated with the movement of magma to the surface.

Over 20,000 persons have been evacuated from the Red Zone. The last eruption of La Soufriere was on April 13th 1979.

This Is Breaking News We Will Update