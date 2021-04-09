You Are Here Home National La Soufriere Second Explosion Rocks St Vincent, Ash Plume Seen In Capital

La Soufriere Second Explosion Rocks St Vincent, Ash Plume Seen In Capital

Admin - April 9, 2021 at 15:33

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines was rocked by a massive second explosion of La Soufriere as the eruption of the island lone volcano continues.

The volcano erupted around 2. 45 pm  Eastern Caribbean Time sending a large plume of ash in the sky visible from the island’s capital in the south of the country.

As seen from Capital City Kingstown

UWI seismic unit reported that the vertical ash column estimated to have gone approximately 4km into the atmosphere.

The first explosive eruption of La Soufriere since it rumbled back into life in November 2020 was recorded at 8.41 am Eastern Caribbean Time.

Last-minute evacuation from the islands RED ZONE was taken place at the time of the first explosive eruption.

The government is evacuating some 20,000 citizens from the Northern Communities or RED ZONE. The volcano last erupted in 1979, and a previous eruption in 1902 killed some 1,600 people.

We will update soon

