La Soufriere Eruption: Evacuation Of Foreign Nationals From St Vincent

(PR) – On the morning of Friday, 9m April 2021, an explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano commenced following months of effusive activity.

The monitoring team from the University of the West Indie Seismic Research Centre has indicated that the eruption is ongoing and may continue for an extended time.

To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade wishes to inform foreign nationals resident in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who may wish to be evacuated by their countries of nationality that further instructions will follow, for the procedure to be followed for facilitation of travel.

Further, please ensure that your travel documents and any other important information or certificates are stored in a safe and easily accessible location.

The Ministry advises that in the interim, all foreign nationals adhere to the safety protocols established by the National Emergency Management Organisation, and follow official channels of communication to ensure the veracity of the information.

For further information, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade at telephone number 456 2067.