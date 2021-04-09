You Are Here Home National Eruptions At La Soufriere At Could Continue For Days Or Weeks Says Scientist

Admin - April 9, 2021 at 10:44

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Geologist Richard Robertson on Friday said the volcano overnight had gone into overnight tremors, and at 8.37, signals showed that an explosion was imminent.

” The punching of the dome took place around 8.41, with a vertical plume, ash clouds are reported up to 29,000 feet, with ash flowing into the east as far as Belmont”.

Robertson said the volcano is now back into a quiet period, with more explosions expected soon, the first one he said was not the biggest.

Most of the ash is expected to remain in the northern part of the island; however, Robertson said it could arrive at any location due to wind direction.

” If there is a much bigger explosion, the ash can spread further to the south, this could continue for days or weeks, and monitoring will continue “, Robertson said.

Robertson said there is no need to wait it out in the RED ZONE.

St Vincent’s Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, speaking at a press conference this morning in Kingstown, said that a pilot departing the Grenadine island of Canouan reported an ash plume heading eastwards at 25,000 feet.

