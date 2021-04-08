You Are Here Home News SVG Government Will Hold Emergency Press Conference At 12.30 Today

SVG Government Will Hold Emergency Press Conference At 12.30 Today

Admin - April 8, 2021 at 12:04

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines will hold a press conference at 12.30 pm on Thursday 8th April 2021.

The press conference will update the nation on current activities at La Soufriere volcano.

NEMO in a release on Thursday morning said the steaming/smoking at the La Soufriere Volcano has increased over the last few hours.

The alert level remains at Orange. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

Residents especially persons living in communities close to the volcano are encouraged to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

 

