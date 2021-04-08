LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #50 APRIL 08, 2021 5:30 PM

An Evacuation Order has been issued for residents in the Red Hazard Zone of the La Soufriere Volcano.

The alert level has been elevated to RED.

Residents living in communities from Fancy to Georgetown, Fitz-Hughes, Chateaubelair and Petit Bordel are advised to self-evacuate or prepare to be evacuated.

All shelters are being activated.

The National Emergency Operating Center (NEOC) has been fully activated and is operating around the clock.

NEMO is warning persons to desist from visiting the volcano at this time as it is very dangerous to do so. NEMO will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.