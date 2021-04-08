Caribbean Island Residents Told To Evacuate As Volcano Eruption Imminent

The Caribbean island of St Vincent is now on red alert and an evacuation order has been given as the La Soufriere volcano shows signs of an imminent eruption. The islands Prime Minister made the announcement on Thursday afternoon in Kingstown.

The Prime Minister this afternoon said he received communication from UWI Professor Richard Robertson stating that matters have deteriorated further at La Soufriere.

Roberston said that sometime after 1 pm today there were more tremors accompanied by heavy gas at the volcano.

With immediate effect all areas in the RED zone on the Leeward and Windward will be evacuated, the Prime Minister said.

Three ships from Royal Caribbean would arrive in port Kingstown on Friday morning to help with the evacuation of persons from the Red Zone.

Grenada, Barbados, Trinidad, St Lucia and Antigua have indicated to help with evacuees, Guyana and Venezuela would lend the assistance of a diffident kind along with the US Government.

Carnival Cruise line is also lending assistance to the government with housing evacuees.