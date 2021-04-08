You Are Here Home National BREAKING: Smoking At La Soufriere Volcano Has Increased In The Last Few Hours

Admin - April 8, 2021 at 10:27

The steaming/smoking at the La Soufriere Volcano has increased over the last few hours.

The alert level remains at Orange. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

Residents especially persons living in communities close to the volcano are encouraged to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

The National Emergency Management Organisation will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as it becomes necessary.

 

