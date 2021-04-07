Weekly Report Venezuela in the news

Venezuela goes to the UN in the face of Colombia’s threat to regional security

In statements to national and international media from the Miraflores Palace, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, reported on the diplomatic efforts made so far this month before various bodies of the United Nations (UN) to promote coordination with the Government of Colombia in the resolution of the aggression of irregular armed groups from the neighboring country in the border state of Apure.

“Colombia is a threat to the security of Venezuela and the region”, said the high official, who stressed that it is a failed state, permeated by the drug trafficking industry and where there still remains an absence of will on the part of their authorities to act against armed groups.

Vice President and Minister of Defense, Padrino López confirms that the Colombian government has neglected the border

The vice president for Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace, and Minister of Defense, G/J Vladimir Padrino López, ratified his statement that the Colombian government has completely neglected the border.

“There, on that zero side, absences, there is nothing, there is absolutely nothing. I heard from the Colombian press that they were activating 7000 soldiers in that sector (…) we are still waiting to see them”, he said and replied: “Colombia, apart from all these evils, left the territory to these criminal gangs”.

Referring to what has happened in the municipality of José Antonio Páez of the state of Apure, where irregular groups have settled, he did not spare any effort to point out that it is about “drug traffickers and (of) raiding Venezuela, taking over a territorial space for their logistical operations that allow it to continue feeding the Colombian drug trafficking state, accompanied by the DEA, which is the largest drug cartel in the world”.

Venezuela receives thirteenth shipment of medical supplies from China to combat COVID-19

This Monday, the 13th airplane of the humanitarian airlift that has been activated between the two nations since 2020, arrived in the South American country, as a sign of the close relationship of brotherhood and integral cooperation between Venezuela and the People’s Republic of China.

The shipment of 17 tons of medical supplies and equipment, carried on a special flight by the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa, was received by the Minister of the People’s Power for Health, Carlos Alvarado, the Vice Minister for Air Transport and President of Conviasa, Ramón Velázquez Araguayán: “Part of this is aimed at, strengthening intensive therapies and strengthening care capacity across the country, awaiting the development of this new wave of COVID-19 in Venezuela”, he added.

Minister El Aissami ratifies the importance of the Declaration of Cooperation in the recovery of the world oil market

The Vice-President of the Economic Sector and Minister of People’s Power of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami, speaking on his participation in the 15th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting, ratified on Thursday the importance of the Declaration of Cooperation in the Recovery and Stabilization of the World Oil Market.

“Today we will continue working and deepening the Declaration of Cooperation, this mechanism that we have labeled virtuous, has allowed the stability of the global energy industry, especially in the oil market with stable prices for an economy that recovers from the catastrophic impact of the Covid pandemic”.

Venezuela signs agreements for the acquisition of the new Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela signed agreements for the acquisition of “a new 100 percent powerful, effective and safe vaccine that is Russia’s second vaccine, the EpiVacCorona”, President Nicolás Maduro Moros reported.

The head of state highlighted the benefits of this important step between Venezuela and the Eurasian nation, explaining that there is an advantage because the laboratory that produces and distributes EpiVacCorona is the same laboratory that produces insulin for Venezuela.