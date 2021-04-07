No Access To Classrooms For Teachers Who Are Not Tested Or Vaccinated

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said Teachers are front line workers, and the government would love to see them get tested or vaccinated.

Gonsalves, on Wednesday evening, said on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th, they are asking teachers across SVG or the areas they are from to go to the nearest clinic and take the test.

“If everybody could take it, the test or the vaccine, preferably take the vaccine, even better, because so far 331 teachers have been vaccinated”.

Gonsalves further stated that when teachers greet their principal on Monday morning, they will show the health card which says tested or vaccinated.

“If you’re not tested or vaccinated, you would be told you can’t stay on the compound until you either get tested or vaccinated”, Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister said he is informed that on 12th April, the Ministry of Health would have personnel available at the schools for testing also.

Both primary and secondary schools across the country will reopen on Monday 12th April 2021.