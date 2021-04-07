Martinique Authorities Concerned Over New COVID-19 Surge

Health care in Martinique is under pressure amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

And with 724 people testing positive for the virus for the week of March 29 to April 4, health authorities are expressing concern.

The positive COVID-19 cases came from 7,250 samples, local reports say. In addition, Martinique. FranceAntilles reports that six people died in the space of one week.

According to the online publication, Martinique’s COVID-19 third wave has exceeded the first two.

As a result of the situation, the Island’s COVID-19 incidence rate is 201.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The incidence rate corresponds to the number of positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

And Martinique 1Ere reported on Tuesday that the positivity rate exceeded the alert threshold with 10% of people positive on the number of tests carried out.