EIGHT (8) NEW CASES TWO (2) RECOVERIES

Admin - April 7, 2021 at 22:01

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded eight (8) new positive cases from one hundred and seventy-four (174) samples received and tested on April 6th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.6%.

Two (2) new recoveries were reported, bringing the number of total recoveries to sixteen hundred and twenty-nine (1629). One hundred and thirty-five (135) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and seventy-four (1774) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

