Earthquakes Continue To Be Recorded At La Soufriere

Admin - April 7, 2021 at 22:08

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 48 APRIL 07, 2021 6:00 PM

The Volcano Monitoring Network continued to record small earthquakes associated with the growth of the lava dome.

There were also several small Volcano-Tectonic (VT) earthquakes located beneath the volcano.

The alert level remains at Orange. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is also encouraging residents, especially persons living in communities close to the volcano, to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

