Cuba To Step Up Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Upsurge

The new contagion wave is caused by the decrease in the population’s risk perception after the start of the Cuban vaccine studies.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday informed on health restrictions reinforcement to contain the new escalation of COVID-19 contagions.

“The disease has widely spread throughout the country since the last week of January. To curb this situation, we will resume the measures that were implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said.

These measures include closing borders in quarantined communities, increasing patrols in avenues and neighborhoods, and applying sanctions and fines to those who do not comply with social distancing.

The President also informed that the circulation of private vehicles and public transportation will be limited. Homes and institutions where isolated people are located will be marked.

The announcement came after Cuba registered over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the last week.

Health Minister Jose Portal explained that the COVID-19 upsurge is caused by the non-compliance with the health protocols, delays in immediately hospitalizing those infected, and not admitting 100 percent of the contacts of positive cases in isolation centres.

“The decrease in the population’s risk perception has also had an impact on the epidemiological situation worsening. The start of the Cuban vaccine studies has made the people believe that the danger is over, and it is not,” Portal recalled.