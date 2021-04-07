BREAKING: Venezuela Deploys Marine Corps On Border With Colombia

Marines and Army forces will jointly destroy the encampments of Colombian groups that are linked to drug trafficking.

Venezuela’s National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) on Wednesday informed on the Marine Corps deployment in Apure state to support the fight against Colombian irregular armed groups.

“The Marines will support Apure’s people and the Armed forces in the fight for peace and territorial integrity,” the FANB Strategic Operational Commander Remigio Ceballos said.

“All those who attack the Venezuelan government and people will receive a powerful reaction from the country’s security forces,” he added.

With the stepped-up military presence in Apure, the Bolivarian government is seeking to destroy the encampments of irregular groups that are linked to drug trafficking and armed violence.

“We will not allow criminals to advance. Any foreigner found with weapons will be expelled from Venezuela,” the high official warned.

Two weeks ago, this country launched the ‘Bolivarian Shield’ military operation in Apure to combat the Colombian terrorists attempting to settle in Venezuela to establish drug trafficking networks and promote civil war.

At least eight FANB soldiers have been killed during the clashes and dozens of Venezuelan families have been forced to flee the conflict zone.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected the Colombian administration’s refusal to open surveillance in the border zone and accused it of providing logistical support to these terrorist cells.

TELESUR