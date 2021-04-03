HAITI: Kidnappers Demand 1Million USD For Release Of SDA Pastor

Sources out of Miami have informed News784 that Kidnappers in Haiti have demanded One Million USD for the release of a Seventh Day Adventist pastor kidnapped on Thursday night.

Heavily armed individuals kidnapped four members of the Galaad Adventist Church in Diquini, Carrefour, on Thursday night; while the worship organized by Gospel Kreyol Ministry was broadcast live on social media, the bandits abducted the pastor of the church and three other worshippers.

Sources also told News784 that the kidnappers are asking for USD 500,000 each for other kidnapped members.

“It was around 9 p.m. on Thursday when heavily armed men broke into the church before kidnapping the pastor and three worshippers.

The kidnappers have given a twenty-four-hour deadline for the ransom to be paid, which expires tonight.

Haiti is seeing an alarming spike in kidnappings, which have increased by 200% over the past year. While no one is immune from the phenomenon, this latest kidnapping is the second high-profile abduction to hit Haiti’s Seventh-day Adventist community.

In December, Elie Henry, head of the Seventh-day Adventist’s Inter-American division and a Miami-based church leader, was held for ransom along with his daughter, a physical therapist. They were kidnapped on Christmas Eve and eventually released.