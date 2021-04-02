You Are Here Home Sports India great Sachin Tendulkar admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Admin - April 2, 2021 at 17:23

The Guardian – Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus. The 47-year-old, India’s leading run scorer in Test cricket, revealed last weekend that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantining at home with only mild symptoms.

However, in a post on his official Twitter account on Friday he confirmed he had been admitted as a precaution but hoped to be discharged “in a few days”.

Tendulkar’s tweet said: “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”

He concluded by sending his wishes to his fellow members of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad on the 10th anniversary of the victory against Sri Lanka.

Tendulkar scored a record 15,921 Test runs for India during a 24-year international career and is widely regarded as one of the game’s most complete batsman.

