Haiti: SDA Pastor and three worshippers kidnapped during service

(Lenouvelliste) – Heavily armed individuals kidnapped four members of the Galaad Adventist Church in Diquini, Carrefour, on Thursday night, While the worship organized by Gospel Kreyol Ministry was broadcast live on social media, the bandits abducted the pastor of the church and three other worshippers as in a reality SHOW.

“It was around 9 o’clock in the evening on Thursday when heavily armed men broke into the church before kidnapping the pastor and three worshippers.

According to Dr. Gréger Figaro, three heavily armed individuals entered the church while others were waiting for them outside. They used two vehicles to commit the kidnapping, he said, still in shock.

He recalled that his son was abducted last October in the same area of Diquini, not far from the Adventist church where four worshippers were kidnapped on Holy Thursday during the Easter service.

It is a barrier that is crossed tonight when kidnappers including one, Ak-47 in hand, broke into this Adventist Church at Diquini 63, during a service led by members of Gospel Kreyol.

The victims who sang “Jesus’ name is so sweet,” were melted by these kidnappers. “The three of you, move on,” one of the kidnappers could be heard insulting the victims. If the authorities announce that they are fighting the kidnappers, reality catches up with them.

Haiti is seeing an alarming spike in kidnappings, which have increased by 200% over the past year. While no one is immune from the phenomenon, this latest kidnapping is the second high-profile abduction to hit Haiti’s Seventh-day Adventist community.

In December, Elie Henry, head of the Seventh-day Adventist’s Inter-American division and a Miami-based church leader was held for ransom along with his daughter, a physical therapist. They were kidnapped on Christmas Eve and eventually released.