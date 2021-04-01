SVG EASTER 2021 COVID-19 ADVISORY

EASTER 2021 COVID-19 ADVISORY

In view of the ongoing community spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in compliance with the existing Public Health Rules 2021, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment reminds the public of the need to observe the existing regulations relative to physical distancing, the mandatory use of masks and sanitizing.

The following advice applies for the Easter Weekend, Friday, April 2nd, 2021 to Monday, April 5th, 2021:

Church Services – Good Friday, Saturday Services and Easter Sunday:

Limit congregations to 1/3 capacity of the house of worship

Mandatory mask use

Physical spacing

Sanitization

Registration of congregants.

Mass gatherings – excluding churches:

No indoor dining

No more than 10 persons for indoor gatherings

No more than 20 persons for outdoor gatherings.

Mandatory mask use in public spaces and private spaces to which the public has access.

Persons operating public transportation vehicles:

Limit passengers to ½ the licensed number of passengers

Mandatory mask use by occupants

Sanitization of vehicles.

There should therefore be no social gatherings including river cooks, limes, boat rides, picnics or parties during the Easter weekend.

The Victoria Park Vaccination site in Kingstown will be open on Saturday, April 3rd from 9 am to 12 pm. Additionally, the Stubbs and Buccament Polyclinics will be open on Saturday, April 3rd, Sunday 4th and Monday 5th from 8 am to 12 pm.

There will however be no vaccine caravans during the Easter weekend as the COVID-19 Vaccination teams will observe a period of rest, rejuvenation and reflection from Good Friday to Easter Monday.