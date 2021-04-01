Sandals Grenada Welcomes First Guests Of 2021

PR – For the first time this year, team members of Sandals Grenada are back on the job as Grenada’s only Luxury All Included® resort Sandals Grenada welcomed guests today. The resort team waved hello with mini- Grenada flags in hand while joyous island rhythms filled the air.

This is the commencement of what is expected to be a steady flow of visitors from the United States of America (USA) via American Airlines and Jet Blue, the only carriers currently flying directly from the USA to Grenada.

According to General Manager, Peter Fraser, guests are still eager to visit and the resort is equally eager to welcome them back. “Given all that’s happening the world over, now more than ever people need a ‘getaway’ and we have seen that in the steady interest to travel, and the retention and flow of bookings especially by our returning guests who have deferred their vacations to be able to come back to Sandals Grenada. We are so grateful for their trust in us to deliver a safe and enjoyable luxury vacation experience here in sweet Grenada,” he shared.

Over the last four weeks, the resort team has been in intense preparation for the restart of operations. Training Manager Sheena Williams shared, “We have been reviewing and practicing our industry leading Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness and reiterating the importance of these measures to every single team member in every department. We have also hosted weekly vaccination awareness forums. We all are playing our part in making the protocols work for our safety, our communities and for our guests.” She continued, “There will be strict implementation of these protocols and frequent audits by our internal protocol supervisors as well as the relevant external authorities and so we will be on the ball at all times.”

Dwayne Charles of Maintenance has been busy, “There was a lot to do in bringing the resort back up to standard and now there are a few bits here and there left to fine tune but we are ready.” His colleague Floyd Gooding is optimistic, “Bring them (guests) come by the thousands. We ready!”

With the anticipation, there is also a sense of joy and relief. Cassandra Reuben of the Laundry department shared, “The last few months have been tough. It’s a relief to be back at work and to know that I can support myself and my loved ones again.”

Boat Captain, Rendon Samuel is equally relieved, “COVID was giving us blow after blow and had us down for so long. Finally this heavy weight is gradually being lifted off our chests.”

Entertainment Coordinator, Kimony Benjamin is ready for action, “Let’s go! I’m ready to get back on the floor and make my guests smile again.”

Echoing his sentiments, Jeremy Chetram (Guests Experience Manager) expressed, “It’s an absolutely exciting day today as we progressively move to ‘returning to happy’. The entire team has worked assiduously to ensure we once again have the pleasure of welcoming our guests (our family), home again, as we continue to do what we do best- help make memories for a lifetime.”