Police To Enforce Easter Weekend COVID-19 Protocols

In light of the ongoing community spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and the extended Easter Weekend, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to advise members of the public to continue to be responsible citizens by adhering to the various measures and protocols that have been implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG); to protect its citizens and visitors and; to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

These protocols include the Recommendations for the Managed Conduct of Mass Gatherings with or without Amplified Music issued by the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee/COVID 19 Task Force; Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The RSVGPF encourage citizens to exercise restraint and stay at home as far as possible over the long weekend.

The RSVGPF informs that existing pieces of legislation among others are highly relevant in the circumstances for enforcement:-

Public Health Act

Public Health (Amendment) Act 2020

The Noise Control Act

The Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act – particularly in relation to the public transportation transportation

The Litter Act

National Parks Act

Beach Protection Act

Section 291 Chapter 171 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009. Section 291 states “Any person who unlawfully or negligently does any act which he knows, or has reason to believe, to be likely to cause the spread of any infectious or contagious disease, is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for one year.”

Accordingly, the RSVGPF would be conducting patrols to ensure the following:

No playing of amplified music in public or private places No mass gatherings of persons on beaches, or other social events including; river cooks, picnics, etc. Social and physical distancing are being practised Motorists and commuters are adhering to the protocols with regards to public transportation and; the number of passengers riding in omnibuses No boat rides and or; excursions Quarantined persons remain at their designated places of confinement at all times.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force would like to thank the general public for their cooperation and support during this unprecedented period, as we work hand in hand towards the maintenance of the health, safety and security of SVG.