Nurses Congratulated As 66 COVID Patients Recover At Isolation Facility

Nurses at the Mental Health COVID Isolation facility have been recognized and congratulated for the hard work they put in to ensure the recovery of 66 COVID positive patients of the 104 who were in isolation.

Recognizing the hard work of the nurses today April 1st 2021, Dr. Elizabeth Medford noted that working with Mental Health patients is very difficult and nurses have to go the extra mile to care for those patients with COVID.

Dr. Medford praised the 32 staff members for their dedication and commitment in caring for all patients at the Mental Health Centre.

She noted the resilience and hard work of the nurses as she recognized the efficiency with which they carry out their duties and the effective care given to their patients. As a token of appreciation for the nurses Dr. Medford handed over several gift baskets of cross buns for them to take home as they enjoy the Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, two residents of Layou acting on behalf of their daughter handed over a quantity of supplies to the Mental Health Center at Glenn today April 1st, 2021.

Charles and Pauline Hendrickson, working on behalf of their British born Canadian daughter Carol Estwick, said she was able to raise the money privately through family and friends to purchase the supplies which were bought right here in SVG. Estwick is also a member of the Toronto based non-profit organization Cari-On and the recently established SVG DRIP.

Reading from a prepared speech sent by her daughter, Mrs Hendrickson said the initiative was inspired after she learnt of the COVID outbreak at the Centre. The donation includes PPE for staff, cleaning supplies, personal care items for patients and a blood pressure machine.

Estwick expressed hope that as the threat of a volcanic eruption becomes more evident other members of the diaspora will be moved to also take action and join Disaster preparedness groups such as Cari-On and the newly formed SVG Drip which aims to bring together Vincentians across the globe in support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.