Dominica: Money laundering, theft at Treasury being investigated by police

Money laundering, work permit fraud in the Labour Division and theft at the Government Treasury are among matters being investigated by the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).

Acting Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette reported that members of the CDPF along with officers from the Custom and Excise Division executed a search warrant for cash at an apartment and during the search, a large quantity of United States currency equivalent to Eastern Caribbean dollars, one million, three hundred twenty-two thousand, six hundred sixty-seven and twenty-seven cents (EC$1,322,667.27) was recovered.

As a result, two men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Corbette further revealed that a senior employee of the Labour Division, one employee of the Inland Revenue Division, and an employee of the Ministry of Health are assisting the police with their investigation of a work permit fraud.

However, he dismissed claims that the sum of cash seized is associated with their investigation of the alleged fraud.

The Acting Chief noted that there may have been speculation in the past, but based on the police investigation of fraud at the Labour Division, it was “worrying” that senior officials would engage in such illegal activities.

He said the entry, through the airport of two Haitians into Dominica sometime last week, raised a red flag for the police which led to their investigation.

“All we have done so far is that we were able to determine that certain work permits that were issued, were done so fraudulently and the processes which should have been followed were never followed…simple processes and some steps were skipped, so clearly the person had help along the process,” he explained.

It is expected that the senior Labour Officer who’s being investigated will be brought before the court on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Meantime, investigations are also ongoing into the theft of an unspecified sum of cash from the Treasury.

The Acting Chief said one female employee of the Treasury Department is assisting the police with their investigation and no money has been recovered while the police await, from the Accountant General, the final figure which is said to have been stolen.

Dominica News Online