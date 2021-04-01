COVID IN SVG: FOUR NEW CASES TWENTY-SEVEN RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded four (4) new positive cases from three hundred and twenty-four (324) samples received and tested on March 31, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.2%.

Twenty-seven (27) new recoveries were reported, bringing the number of total recoveries to sixteen hundred and fourteen (1614). One hundred and thirty (130) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and fifty-four (1754) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.