Union Island Man Charged With Having Over 36,000 US In His Possession



Admin - March 31, 2021 at 17:05

POLICE REPORT

Police have arrested and charged Dennis Gellizieau, 26-year-old mechanic/mason of Union Island with possession of criminal property on 30.03.2021.

According to investigations carried out, the accused man allegedly had in his possession $36,020.00USD which he knows or suspects in whole or in part directly or indirectly represents the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The incident occurred at Mayreau on 30.05.2020.

Gellizeau is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

