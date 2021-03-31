You Are Here Home News SVG COVID: TWO (2) NEW C-19 CASES, NO RECOVERIES

SVG COVID: TWO (2) NEW C-19 CASES, NO RECOVERIES

Admin - March 31, 2021 at 21:55

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two (2) additional new positive cases from one hundred and twenty-nine (129) samples received and tested on March 30, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.3%.

No new recoveries were reported, leaving the number of total recoveries at fifteen hundred and eighty-seven (1587). One hundred and fifty-three (153) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and fifty (1750) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Related Posts

Caribbean Ministers Highlight IICA’S Role In Tackling Food Insecurity

NO NEW COVID 19 CASES, NO RECOVERIES

Fogging Schedule For 29th March – 1st April 2021

One New COVID-19 Case

105 Shelters Prepared For Possible Eruption Of La Soufriere Volcano

St Vincent Records FIFTEEN (15) New COVID-19 Cases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.