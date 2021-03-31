Electronic Items Valuing $3,201.21EC And $350.00EC In Cash Stolen

Police Report

Police are investigating a report of Burglary made by a 55-year-old supervisor of North Union on 30.03.2021.

Preliminary investigations reveal that some unknown person(s) entered the dwelling house of the virtual complainant as a trespasser and stole a number of electronic items value at $3,201.21ECC and $350.00ECC in cash.

The incident occurred at North Union on 24.03.2021.

The police are soliciting information from the general public that will aid with this investigation and the arrest and prosecution of the offender(s) to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station/Officer that you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.